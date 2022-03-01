ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Airbnb to house 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as war with Russia continues

News4Jax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb announced on Monday that it will offer free temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country last week. “Airbnb.org is funding short term housing for up to 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine....

www.news4jax.com

