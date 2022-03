Arch Manning is about to get into the spring season and all of a sudden it’s going to be preparation time for his senior year of high school football. As it stands, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2023 has six teams vying for his services in college, per 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. The latest on the 2023 class from Wiltfong can be read HERE.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO