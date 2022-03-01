ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Best wood desk

WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you spend a lot of time at your desk, you’ll benefit immensely from a well-curated workstation designed to accommodate your full workload. A wood desk is a smart investment for building a highly functional and visually appealing office...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evelyn Waugh
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Veneer#Desks#Design#Computer Desk#Bestreviews#The Home Styles Arts
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Esquire

The 11 Best Desk Lamps For Getting Stuff Done

Outfitting your at-home office for ultimate productivity doesn't require that you have expertly chosen items but, man, does it make it easier. Carefully considering what desk works in your space or which work chair fits your decor style takes a little bit more energy than just ordering some random stuff off Amazon. But a functional and aesthetically pleasing desk set up makes getting stuff done a little more pleasant. Or at least more pleasant to avoid doing stuff.
ELECTRONICS
Time Out Global

The best things to do in Wood Green, picked by a cool local

Picked by Shazia Saleem, owner of independent sustainable fashion boutique Pop London. ‘This pub is opposite Alexandra Palace station. It’s got a really chill atmosphere, perfect for having a nice quiet drink. Wood Green has a really varied demographic so there’s always a nice mix of people in there: younger, older, professionals, everyone.’
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

Best electric skillet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An electric skillet is helpful in many situations, such as cooking for people during the holidays, keeping food hot at a potluck or cooking while traveling or camping. No matter the need, an electric skillet is more than capable of getting the job done.
ELECTRONICS
domino

The Best Desk Organizers Tame Tangled Cords and Corral Your Clutter

Over the past couple of years, we’ve all learned to make do with our WFH situation. Domino editors have created makeshift desks and carved permanent corners out of our apartments and houses; some of us have even taken the plunge on ergonomic swivel chairs, though time and again we find ourselves preferring the dining table or sofa (or even the bed). No matter which area you’ve claimed as your remote office—or if you’re back to in-person meetings!—it’s easier to transition into work mode if all the essentials are nearby, like a favorite pen (or a few), a notebook, or chargers for every piece of technology needed to get you through the day (and a lot less time-consuming than a daily commute). If you, like us, have decided it’s finally time to give your tools a more dignified storage solution, our list of the best desk organizers can help.
HOME & GARDEN
WGN TV

Best induction burners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Induction burners are rapidly growing in popularity thanks to their ability to cook quickly, their increased levels of safety and the amount of energy they save compared to using other cooktops. The only issue is you have to pay quite a high price for a full induction stovetop. Selecting a single or double standalone induction burner can save you tons of money while reaping all of the induction-related benefits.
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

Best recliners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to single-occupancy furniture, nothing quite matches the comfort of a great recliner. Far from a simple piece of furniture, the modern recliner is often equipped with an array of special features and tech advancements that elevate it to another level of luxury. That doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune on a high-quality recliner — there are plenty of affordable options, as well as high-end models.
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

Best changing table

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Changing diapers is a skill that most parents master pretty quickly, but it certainly isn’t the most enjoyable task. With a changing table, you’ll have a safe, comfortable space to diaper your little one to help make the whole process a little easier.
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

Best drafting chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drafting chairs are designed for people who alternate their workday between sitting and standing, like architects, engineers, artists and designers. Their tall design is built to match up with tall drafting tables that adjust for height and tilt. A good...
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy