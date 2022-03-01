ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best sandbox game

WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The term “sandbox game” has become synonymous with open-world adventures and free-world roaming. As the name implies, sandbox games take place in vast, open worlds meticulously crafted by game developers. You aren’t restricted to a linear storyline...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Epic says there are now more than 500 million Epic Games accounts

Epic Games announced Wednesday that there are now more than 500 million Epic Games accounts. It’s a notable milestone as Epic continues to build the Epic Games Store as a competitor to Steam and bring in new players for titles like Fortnite and Rocket League. Epic didn’t share further details about that 500 million, however, so it’s unclear how many of those accounts represent segments like people that only play Epic’s own games (such as Fortnite) or those who have only used Epic’s store.
VIDEO GAMES
KRQE News 13

Best Trivial Pursuit game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Board games are a great pastime. You can get a group of people together for friendly competition while challenging your skills. One game known for its intellect is Trivial Pursuit. Through a series of tough general-knowledge questions, you have to move your piece around a board until you fill each slot in your game piece. Trivial Pursuit now comes in dozens of themes, from The Beatles to horror movies.
HOBBIES
Fox40

Best wireless gaming mouse

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A wireless gaming mouse provides an adaptable, clean look to your gaming setup while also serving a vital function in gaming activities. There are two main options for a gaming mouse, wired and wireless. Wireless equipment is generally more expensive, but you get what you pay for most of the time.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Microsoft And Sony Moves

2022 started off with a bang with the announcement that Microsoft — the tech giant behind the Xbox console — would be purchasing Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Sony soon shared its own big news by purchasing former Microsoft property Bungie, the brainchild behind the "Halo" and "Destiny" series, to the tune of a more modest, but still staggering $3.6 billion. With Microsoft and Sony seemingly at war for content in an effort to gain the upper hand in the ongoing content war between two of the space's biggest players, Nintendo silently sat on the sidelines and hasn't made much of a whisper in regards to potential purchases.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds New Final Fantasy Game

Xbox Game Pass has added a new installment in the Final Fantasy series to the subscription service today. In recent years, Xbox Game Pass has seen a number of titles from the Final Fantasy franchise land on the service at one time or another. And while some of these games have been more popular than others, today's addition is perhaps one of the lesser-known entries in the longtime RPG series.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
VIDEO GAMES
WGN TV

Best Fortnite action figure

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fortnite has been a phenomenon in gaming since its Battle Royale was released in 2017. Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer, has created a truly unique and entertaining game unlike any other. Millions of players across the world have dropped from the Battle Bus onto the colorful, cartoon-inspired map to fight to become the last player standing and earn the coveted Victory Royale. Aside from the game itself, Fortnite has expanded into real-life characters. Fortnite action figures represent the skins, or characters, the players can sport in the game.
NFL
KELOLAND TV

Best budget gaming keyboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Video games should be an enjoyable pastime for many, and that shouldn’t be dependent on how much money you spend on them. Having the latest components can increase your enjoyment, but for the most part, it simply isn’t necessary.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Gran Turismo 7 is the granddaddy of racing games — in more ways than one

As a splash screen reminds you when you boot up Gran Turismo 7, this is the 25th-anniversary year of Sony’s flagship PlayStation racing game. It’s also been more than eight years and one whole console generation since we last saw a mainline, numbered entry in the series, the 2013 PlayStation 3 swan song Gran Turismo 6. These long spans of time loom large over the new game. Maybe they explain why it’s so preoccupied with legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
Channel 6000

Best Ingrem gaming chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Serious gamers like to invest in creating a well-rounded setup for their gaming. For those wanting to move beyond a standard gaming setup, Ingrem gaming chairs create gaming workstations that replace the outdated gaming chair, monitor and desk configuration. Not only do they look futuristic, but Ingrem optimizes them for people who spend a long time gaming or staring at a computer screen. They are full of exciting features and have an ergonomic design for maximized comfort.
TECHNOLOGY
WGN TV

Best Ryan’s World toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ryan’s World is a YouTube channel for toddlers and preschoolers. What was originally a toy review site, Ryan’s World has nearly 30 million subscribers, and his videos have been watched 50 million times. Ryan’s YouTube channel has been...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Concerns

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is only $10 a month. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, limited-time perks, and more to the package. There's no denying that at its current pricing, both tiers offer incredible and unmatched value. The longer this goes on though, the more and more anticipation builds for a price increase. And a price increase will happen. It's inevitable, if not purely because of inflation. That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests a price increase isn't in the pipeline at the moment.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The best Resident Evil games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Resident Evil 7, and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 will be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, Capcom has announced. All three Resident Evil titles will be tweaked to take advantage of the consoles’ next-gen hardware and will feature ray tracing, higher framerates, and 3D audio. The PS5 versions of the games will also take advantage of the PS5 DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
WGN TV

Best Nintendo Switch amiibo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The first wave of amiibo was released alongside “Super Smash Bros. for Wii U” in November 2014. Nintendo’s take on the toys-to-life craze originated from the action-adventure video game series “Skylanders.” Amiibo were an instant success with most figurines selling out immediately, and that success and difficulty in obtaining them remain just as true today.
NFL
