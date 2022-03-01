ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

France to offer 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SudhS_0eSHXbYk00

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - France will offer 100 million euros ($111 million) in financial aid to populations hit by conflict in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the aid was aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion by Russia and in response to a request by Ukraine.

A first shipment of 33 tonnes of aid, mainly tents, blankets, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, arrived in Poland on Sunday evening and was handed over to the Ukrainian authorities on Monday.

($1 = 0.8972 euros)

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#Humanitarian Crisis#Mln#Charity#French#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Slate

Putin Has a New, Brutal Backup Plan in Ukraine

Even if Vladimir Putin decides not to invade Ukraine, as he has signaled the past few days, that might not mean he’ll end the crisis peacefully or diplomatically. The Russian president has another card he might play—a brusque, brutal move that would end the standoff to his advantage.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

341K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy