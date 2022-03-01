ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PostePay to acquire IGT's Italian commercial payment branch

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming company IGT has announced the sale of its Italy-based proximity payment business to electronic money institution (EMI) PostePay for EUR 700 million. The sale price consists of an enterprise value...

