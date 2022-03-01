ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

JinkoSolar Tiger Neo demonstrates the n-type advantage

By pv magazine powered by
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has been written lately about the production of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells, which in 2022 are set to become the first n-type cell technology seen in large, gigawatt-scale production. The solar cells achieve higher efficiency than today’s standard PERC technology, thanks to better passivation...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hebei Province#Jinkosolar Tiger Neo#Perc
Nature.com

Maximizing the performance of n-type MgBi based materials for room-temperature power generation and thermoelectric cooling

Although the thermoelectric effect was discovered around 200 years ago, the main application in practice is thermoelectric cooling using the traditional Bi2Te3. The related studies of new and efficient room-temperature thermoelectric materials and modules have, however, not come to fruition yet. In this work, the electronic properties of n-type Mg3.2Bi1.5Sb0.5 material are maximized via delicate microstructural design with the aim of eliminating the thermal grain boundary resistance, eventually leading to a high zT above 1 over a broad temperature range from 323"‰K to 423"‰K. Importantly, we further demonstrated a great breakthrough in the non-Bi2Te3 thermoelectric module, coupled with the high-performance p-type Î±-MgAgSb, for room-temperature power generation and thermoelectric cooling. A high conversion efficiency of ~2.8% at the temperature difference of 95"‰K and a maximum temperature difference of 56.5"‰K are experimentally achieved. If the interfacial contact resistance is further reduced, our non-Bi2Te3 module may rival the long-standing champion commercial Bi2Te3 system. Overall, this work represents a substantial step towards the real thermoelectric application using non-Bi2Te3 materials and devices.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
China
WWD

Moose Knuckles Names Eric Tosello EVP of Asia Pacific

Click here to read the full article. Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand, has appointed Eric Tosello as executive vice president of Asia Pacific, a new post. Most recently, Tosello was chief executive officer of Greater China and APAC for Lacoste, prior to which he was managing director of The North Face, a division of VF Corp., for APAC. He started his career with Timberland, becoming general manger for APAC.More from WWDShiatzy Chen RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2022Germanier RTW Fall 2022 “Eric joining as Moose Knuckles executive vice president of Asia Pacific is an incredibly exciting moment...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

It wasn’t hard for Apple to cut off Russia, but the precedent could be troublesome — ‘China is the real test’

When Apple Inc. paused sales in Russia last week, it made a powerful political statement, but it also may have set a dangerous precedent. Big Tech has become as powerful and responsible as the top nation-states in the world. So when Russia invaded Ukraine, Apple AAPL and many of the world’s largest tech companies were immediately asked to step in and act as a country would, with sanctions. Last week, the floodgates opened after the iPhone maker cut off sales in Russia and stopped allowing certain Russian news apps from spreading outside the country.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy