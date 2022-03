Buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Sezzle on Tuesday (Feb. 22) partnered with WellNow Urgent Care to bring flexible payment options into healthcare. Sezzle’s interest-free solution is available at more than 100 WellNow clinics in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio. Thanks to the partnership with Sezzle, WellNow patients can get the healthcare they need right away, then pay their bills over time in four payments.

