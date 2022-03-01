ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sheriff Tiraspol Manager Has Joined Ukraine Army Months After Beating Real Madrid

By Josh Lawless
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sheriff Tiraspol manager Yuriy Vernydub has joined the Ukrainian army just months after guiding the club to a memorable win over Real Madrid. In November, the Moldovan champions were responsible for one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history when they beat the 13-time European champions in their own...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Vitali Klitschko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Vasyl Lomachenko
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Yuriy Vernydub
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Tiraspol#Ukraine Army#Ukrainian#European#The Champions League#The Europa League#Zoryalondonsk#Fc Sheriff#Espn#Espnfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

66K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy