White people who somehow learned nothing from the Joe Rogan controversy, here’s a bit of advice—just stay the hell away from the n-word altogether. Just stop saying it in any context. Stop thinking the n-word without the hard R is OK. Stop repeating it while listening to rap songs. Stop saying it while telling stories where someone else said it. And stop sharing memes and gifs that include it. Regardless of how you feel about the fairness of restricting everyone except Black people from using the word, enough Black folks have spoken about this that the public backlash that comes after the word passes through non-Black lips is often swift, fierce, and possibly employment-ending.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO