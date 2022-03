The BBC is handing one of its juggernaut shows a multi-season renewal and moving production outside of London for the first time since 2001. Cooking competition series “MasterChef,” produced by Banijay U.K.-owned Shine TV, has been renewed for six more seasons, and is moving from London to Birmingham from 2024. The relocation is part of the BBC’s six-year “Across the U.K.” strategy, which was first announced in March 2021 and committed $978 million to expanding key services outside of London and further afield in the U.K. The popular culinary show was filmed in Kent from 1990 to 2001, but has been shot in East London’s 3 Mills Studios since 2014.

