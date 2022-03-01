ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis aims to double revenue to 300 billion euros by 2030

 2 days ago
March 1 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Tuesday that it aims to double its net revenues to 300 billion euros ($335 billion) by 2030, while maintaining double-digit adjusted operating margins as it manages the shift to zero-emission vehicles.

The world's No.4 carmaker, created early last year from the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler, said it will focus on an asset-light model for its flagging China business and expects 100% of its car sales to be electric in Europe by 2030. ($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

