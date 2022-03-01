ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘New Girl’ Actor Ralph Ahn Dies at 95, ‘SVU’ Star Ned Eisenberg Dies at 65

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran actor Ralph Ahn, best known for his role as Tran on the Fox sitcom New Girl, has died. He was 95. Ahn played the mostly silent Tran in the hit comedy, first appearing in the show’s second season when he’s befriended by Jake Johnson‘s Nick Miller. Tran eventually becomes somewhat...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Eisenberg
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Ralph Ahn
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Lamorne Morris
ETOnline.com

Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to be featured on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. The reality star's brother, Wayne Compton, shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. LaShaee was 30 years old. The cause of death for LaShaee, who was born with the name Matthew Ventress,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly devastated fans when they waved goodbye to NCIS in 2018 and 2016, respectively. But earlier this week they shared the small screen once again as they reunited with some familiar faces to draw attention to a worthy cause. Pauley had all the love in the world for her former colleagues, who all came together to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Miami Vice#Actor#Fox#Instagram A#The Good Life
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Manhattan Mercury

Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy is complete

Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy has been completed following her death. The former 'Empire' actress was found dead on Friday (02.18.22) aged 43, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed the case has been deferred pending further investigation. As reported by PEOPLE, the autopsy is complete but the cause and manner...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

As General Hospital Hurls Her Into the Mother of All Plot Twists, Leading Lady Makes It Official: She’s ‘Here to Slay’

Her Port Charles character, Harmony, may currently be having issues producing proof that Willow, who believes she’s her mother, was born in the United States, but General Hospital’s Inga Cadranel can surely prove her citizenship — and did so with a lovely photo from the memorable moment. On Tuesday, February 22, the actress stood outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, holding her proof of citizenship and an American flag, and revealed, “Today I became a U.S citizen!”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?

TRAGEDY struck the entertainment world when news broke of Ned Eisenberg's death. Ned's wife Patricia released a statement regarding the details surrounding the Law & Order star's unfortunate passing. What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?. On February 28, 2022, it was revealed to the media that actor Ned...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay wows in black on rare date night with famous husband

Mariska Hargitay made a stylish entrance with her husband Peter Hermann at the opening night of Broadway musical The Music Man in Manhattan on Thursday. The Law & Order: SVU star enjoyed a rare public date night with her spouse of nearly 18 years, walking the red carpet together at the Winter Garden Theatre. Mariska looked typically stylish wearing a boat-neck black top with matching wide-legged pants.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy