Epizyme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $251.1 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.4 million.

