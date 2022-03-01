ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epizyme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $251.1 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPZM

The Associated Press

