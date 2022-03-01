Police: Man smeared woman with feces in NYC subway station

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was arrested for smearing human feces on a woman in a New York City subway station, police said.

The attack happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 inside a Bronx subway station, New York City police said in a news release.

The 43-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when a man approached her without warning and struck her in the face and the back of her head with feces, police said. Surveillance video released by police shows the assailant fleeing after the attack.

The 37-year-old suspected attacker was arrested Monday on charges including forcible touching, menacing and harassment. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The assault occurred days after Mayor Eric Adams announced an aggressive effort he believes will make the subway system safer. The plan is aimed at removing homeless people by deploying more police officers and mental health workers to trains and stations. The man charged in this case was not unhoused, according to an NYPD release.

Adams called the incident “horrific” and a sign of the alleged assailant’s mental health problems.