ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: Man smeared woman with feces in NYC subway station

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was arrested for smearing human feces on a woman in a New York City subway station, police said.

The attack happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 inside a Bronx subway station, New York City police said in a news release.

The 43-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when a man approached her without warning and struck her in the face and the back of her head with feces, police said. Surveillance video released by police shows the assailant fleeing after the attack.

The 37-year-old suspected attacker was arrested Monday on charges including forcible touching, menacing and harassment. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The assault occurred days after Mayor Eric Adams announced an aggressive effort he believes will make the subway system safer. The plan is aimed at removing homeless people by deploying more police officers and mental health workers to trains and stations. The man charged in this case was not unhoused, according to an NYPD release.

Adams called the incident “horrific” and a sign of the alleged assailant’s mental health problems.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: 21-year--old man arrested in deaths of 3 from Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) — An arrest has been made in the killings of three cousins from Mexico whose bodies were found in a vacant lot in Phoenix last month, police said Thursday. Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a Phoenix Police Department spokesman, identified the person arrested as Juan Vargas, 21 but said the investigation was continuing and that no additional information was immediately available.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
The Associated Press

Young man fatally shot in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Wednesday evening on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle. The shooting victim, in his late teens or early 20s, suffered a wound to the abdomen, said Seattle police Detective Valerie Carson. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but later died, the Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

St. Louis man convicted of killing mother of his child

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a St. Louis man of murder for fatally shooting the mother of his child outside a St. Louis clothing store in 2020. Nolin Holder, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2020 killing of 21-year-old Malasia Pruitt outside the Gen X clothing store, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Police#New York City Subway#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy