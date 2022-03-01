ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan man to spend 10 years in prison for fatal crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he was arrested for drunken driving has been sentenced to spend 10 years in prison.

TC Younger Carry Moccasin earlier pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, along with drunken driving and drug paraphernalia possession.

Two drug counts were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Monday accepted the agreement, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

The 20-year-old Mandan man struck Mark Streeper on Nov. 17, 2020 as he stood next to his parked car on Main Street. The 42-year-old Bismarck man died at the scene.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol affidavit states Carry Moccasin had been arrested in Bismarck the night before when his blood alcohol content was 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit. He was released to another adult later that night.

Carry Moccasin on Monday told the judge that he felt he could drive the next morning because he had slept.

Nesvig said it’s a difficult decision to accept or reject a plea agreement when a life has been lost.

“Whatever punishment you receive is not going to be as impactful as the fact that you have to carry with you the rest of your life that you took someone’s life by your decisions,” Nesvig said.

The judge suspended 10 years of a 20-year prison term. Carry Moccasin must also make $8,000 in restitution to Mark Streeper’s family and spend three years on probation following his release.

