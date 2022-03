Some nights it's a real achievement to actually cook dinner at home and get it on the table. We get it, anything you can do to get from hungry to fed in the most efficient way possible is worth it, which is exactly why jarred minced garlic exists — to make life easier. Even just shaving off an extra two or three minutes that you may be using to peel and chop garlic can make cooking so much less stressful. Not to mention the smell and sticky residue that freshly cut garlic leaves on your hands and cutting board — we understand why many people would rather just scoop out a heaping teaspoon of minced garlic from the jar and get cooking.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO