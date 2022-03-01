ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cronos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $396.1 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.4 million.

