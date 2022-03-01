Manchester United: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $250 million in the period.

