Economy

Manchester United: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $250 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANU

