Financial Reports

Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $173.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $534.5 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

Horizon Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZNP

Community Policy