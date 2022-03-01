ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Village Farms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DELTA, Canada (AP) _ Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

The Delta, Canada-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $268 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFF

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's fast-paced and hyperconnected world, investors are...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Canada#Zacks Investment Research#Delta#Ap#Village Farms#Automated Insights
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Entravision Comms

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Entravision Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Entravision Comms bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Grid Dynamics Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Falling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading lower by 12.8% at $25.70 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. ChemoCentryx reported quarterly losses of 58 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 50 cents per share. ChemoCentryx also reported quarterly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Snowflake: Q4 Earnings Insights

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snowflake beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $193.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Baidu Earnings Preview

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Baidu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38. Baidu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Global Ship Lease's Earnings: A Preview

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Ship Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. Global Ship Lease bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 33,616.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 13,721.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,352.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 1.6%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Concert Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concert Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 38.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: GlycoMimetics Q4 Earnings

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GlycoMimetics beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.34. Revenue was down $145.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy