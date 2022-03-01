Village Farms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA, Canada (AP) _ Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

The Delta, Canada-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $268 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFF