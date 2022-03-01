ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veritiv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) _ Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported profit of $56.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.67.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.6 million, or $9.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.85 billion.

Veritiv expects full-year earnings to be $13.50 to $16.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTV

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

