Washington State

‘We are all Ukrainians today’: Gov. Inslee begins Russian commerce stoppage

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
 2 days ago
While Washington state is more than 5,000 miles away from the Ukrainian capital currently under threat of Russian invasion, Gov. Jay Inslee localized the conflict Monday afternoon when he called on the state’s trade regulators to terminate commercial connections with Russia. “I am directing, today, all of our...

Purdys
1d ago

I am not Ukrainian today or any other day. I’m Finnish. Inslee you’re not Ukrainian either nor are you a Governor. 🤨

13
Robert Gmeiner
1d ago

doctors in the United States kill roughly 240,000 people a year with medical errors in the hospital how many Ukrainian civilians have been killed by the Russians? seems to me we have enough problems in the United States, that we have to deal with.

5
lindahilton21
1d ago

inslee is i liptard wont stand with him on anything he has destroyed our state.

16
