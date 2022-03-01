One dead after Frayser shooting, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has died after a shooting in Frayser on Tuesday morning.

Memphis police responded to the incident at 5:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodcliff where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Regional One Health where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they detained a woman who was known to the victim but no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.

