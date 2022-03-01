One dead after Frayser shooting, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has died after a shooting in Frayser on Tuesday morning.
Memphis police responded to the incident at 5:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodcliff where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.Three MS teens shot at in vehicle, one left dead
The victim was taken to Regional One Health where he later died from his injuries.
Police say they detained a woman who was known to the victim but no arrests have been made.
This investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 2