Kelley Mickwee takes an honest look at what makes a relationship last in her brand new track "Gold Standard," premiering exclusively at The Boot today. Mickwee has become a pivotal figure in the Texas country scene over the past few years. You may know her as a member of the acclaimed Americana group The Trishas, alongside fellow talents Jamie Lin Wilson, Savannah Welch and Liz Foster. Most recently, she's performed as a part of Kevin Russell’s Shinyribs' Shiny Soul Sisters, providing background vocals and harmonies during his live shows. You may also recognize her as the voice of Austin’s “Sun Radio,” a station where, up until 2021, she helmed a live show every week for over five years.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO