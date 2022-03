WILMINGTON — The Lumberton softball team continued its undefeated start to the season with an 8-6 win Monday at Ashley. Lumberton (4-0) got single runs in the second and third innings, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Ashley (1-3) scored one run in the fifth and five in the sixth.

