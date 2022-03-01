ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Federal Signal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.5 million. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to...

www.miamiherald.com

Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII, -7.68% GTBIF, -5.60% said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

U.S. new home sales fall in January as prices march higher

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell slightly more than expected in January, likely as rising mortgage rates and higher prices sidelined some first-time buyers from the market. New home sales fell 4.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 801,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

Lowe's (LOW): Can Q4 Earnings Embolden Investors?

The busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, but there are still plenty of notable names left to report. Included on this week's earnings calendar is Lowe's (LOW, $221.45), with the home improvement retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 23 open. Like much of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: GlycoMimetics Q4 Earnings

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GlycoMimetics beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.34. Revenue was down $145.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Oxford Square Capital Earnings Preview

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oxford Square Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Entravision Comms

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Entravision Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Entravision Comms bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Splunk stock gains following surprise profit, new CEO

Splunk Inc. rose in volatile after-hours trading Wednesday but then shed those gains, dipping into negative territory, as the cloud-based enterprise software company reported a surprise profit, topped Wall Street’s outlook estimates and named a new chief executive. Splunk. SPLK,. -1.39%. shares, which had rallied more than 10% after...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ardelyx missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $780.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Concert Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concert Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 38.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

