CHICAGO (CBS) — Since the pandemic started, ordering take-out is now the norm. But sky-high third party delivery app fees could mean mom and pop businesses are closer to closing their doors. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza spoke with one owner who is quitting the apps before it’s too late. Majani serves up vegan soul food. “Provide a service that was much needed in the South Shore,” said restaurant owner Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel. So, much of their business is take out “100% of our sales is technically take-out.” Too much off their profit is going back to delivery apps. “170,000 in business came through those platforms, $50,000 of that...

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO