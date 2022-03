View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are just 4-6 in their last 10 contests, and now hold just a half-game lead over the 3rd-seed Memphis Grizzlies. It is no secret that Golden State has not been playing their best basketball, but what exactly is the issue? According to Steph Curry, it is a lack of consistency and focus.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO