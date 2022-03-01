ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City boss Guardiola: I've learned to change as a manager here

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he's learned not to be so demanding of his players as the years of rolled on. Guardiola, who can still recall the regret he felt after one post-match outburst as a young coach at Barcelona, says he has realised that no player intends to perform...

Football, the most important of the least important things

What with their country being reduced to smouldering piles of rubble by a paranoid maniac, the chances of their national football team participating at the Human Rights World Cup are probably not weighing heavily in the minds of too many Ukrainians right now. But as the great Arrigo Sacchi once said, football is the most important of the least important things, and Ukraine are scheduled to play Scotland later this month at Hampden, with the winners going on to play Wales or Austria for a place at this year’s ill-advised winter jamboree. As inconsequential as it might seem in the cosmic scheme of things, a decision needs to be made over whether or not the match can or will go ahead. The Ukrainian FA has officially asked Fifa and Uefa for a postponement, casting massive doubt on the likelihood of it being played in three weeks’ time.
