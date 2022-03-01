ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Veritiv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported profit of $56.9 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the...

www.thenewstribune.com

Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Kiplinger

Lowe's (LOW): Can Q4 Earnings Embolden Investors?

The busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, but there are still plenty of notable names left to report. Included on this week's earnings calendar is Lowe's (LOW, $221.45), with the home improvement retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 23 open. Like much of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII, -7.68% GTBIF, -5.60% said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Entravision Comms

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Entravision Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Entravision Comms bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tecnoglass Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Results, Street-Beating FY22 Revenue Outlook

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $131.8 million with 142% growth in single-family residential revenues, beating the consensus of $129.36 million. The revenue increase was driven by strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains. U.S. revenues were $122.41 million (+41%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Grid Dynamics Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Concert Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concert Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 38.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

