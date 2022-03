Police are seeking clues after a witness reported seeing a man shove another person into a vehicle and drive off in the Lehigh Valley area earlier this week. Officers responding to the disturbance report near the intersection of Lower Way and Clover Hollow Road in Palmer Township were told by the witness that a Black man driving a black Dodge with New Jersey plates shoved someone into the car and drove away just after 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, local police said in a release.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO