Public Safety

Men who hid 14kg of cocaine inside gas canister jailed

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men who attempted to smuggle 14kg of high-purity cocaine inside a "sophisticated" fake gas canister have been jailed. The class A drug, worth an estimated £1.4m, was stashed inside the device which released real gas from a valve. Faruk Miah, 44, and Safraz Latif, 37, conspired to...

BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men who burgled home of vulnerable pair jailed

Three men who forced their way into the home of two vulnerable people, armed with knives and a sock containing a pool ball, have been jailed. David Archer, 54, Alfie Kayan, 33 and Chad Walker, 31, all from Weston-super-Mare, entered the supported living accommodation building in April 2020. All three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Byron Griffin: Four men jailed over stabbing murder

Four men have been jailed for murder after they "lay in wait with weapons and ambushed" a man they believed had caused a disturbance near their home. Byron Griffin, 22, was found stabbed in Eyre's Garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, in July last year after a fight. Derby Crown Court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster

A prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years. Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster. The items were given to inmate James Millington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who faked own death to avoid driving charge jailed

A woman who faked her own death in a bid to avoid prosecution for driving offences in north London has been jailed for eight months. Zoe Bernard, 38, of Kensington, was already banned from the roads when she was arrested for driving carelessly and failing to stop, in Kilburn, in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS San Francisco

Inmate Found Dead By Hanging Inside Marin County Jail Cell

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — An inmate was found dead inside her jail cell at the Marin County Jail, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The inmate was found hanging in her solely-occupied cell at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday. The San Rafael Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. The Sonoma County coroner’s office identified the inmate as Julianne Riebeling, 52, a resident of Corte Madera. San Rafael arrested Riebeling on June 7 on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting a police officer. The Central Marin Police Authority said it was investigating the circumstances of her death and would provide additional information as the investigation continued. The coroner’s office was also assisting by conducting an independent death investigation. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Jamaican Police Officer Accused Of Smuggling Cocaine; Officials: 90 Pellets Found Inside Body

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jamaican police officer is facing serious charges after being accused of smuggling cocaine to the US inside her body. Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, an 18-year police veteran, is accused of importing cocaine into the US from Jamaica with the intent to distribute it here, according to authorities. Police said Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups. Authorities also found 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets. Federal agents found approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the US. She faces charges, including importation of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute. Allen faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect handed over to Haiti

A former police officer who was part of the security team tasked with guarding murdered Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been handed over to the authorities in Haiti. Tanis Philomé was arrested in the Dominican Republic. He has denied any involvement in the assassination of President Moïse on 7 July 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY

