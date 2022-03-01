ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

These Areas Could See Snow Showers, Squalls Before Potential For More Widespread Storm

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pC7mW_0eSHPXh200
A look at areas where there will be snow showers (light blue) and snow (blue) Wednesday night, March 2. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Temperatures won't be quite as cold in the first days of March but parts of the region could see rounds of evening snow showers and snow squalls before the potential of the arrival of a more widespread system later this week.

Tuesday, March 1 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a chance of showers Tuesday evening, with snow showers and snow squalls possible farther north as a series of Alberta Clipper systems will affect areas in the region farthest north and inland through Thursday, March 3. (See the first two images above.)

"As each storm treks across the northern tier of the country, a general coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. "This is enough to cause slippery conditions on the roads as well as reduced visibility for motorists but is unlikely to create prolonged issues."

Wednesday, March 2 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Skies will become cloudy at night with a new round of snow showers possible farther north.

Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 will both be sunny with temperature in the mid to upper 30s before the next chance for wintry precipitation on Saturday night, March 5 into Sunday, March 6.

It's too early to predict the timing or strength of that potential end-of-week system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

New Round Of Snow Squalls Could Cause Hazardous Driving Conditions

A strong cold front may produce brief bursts of snow and blustery conditions this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After the latest winter storm pushed off the coast of New England, colder and drier conditions will dominate on Saturday, Feb. 26 as the high temperature struggles to reach the freezing mark with wind-chill values in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Alberta Clipper#Accuweather
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Scattered snow & mix this evening, drying out Thursday

Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week, you made it to the halfway point. After a quiet start to the week and a flip over to March and the start of Meteorological Spring, it's only fitting that some areas may see a few snowflakes for tonight. For those ready to move on from the winter season, don't worry. Any snow that's out there this evening should be pretty minor compared to some of our events recently.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
226K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy