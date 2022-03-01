ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gen Z: Brands Need To Prioritize DEI And Gender Liberation

By Mario Carrasco
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-Founder & Principal of ThinkNow, a technology-driven cultural insights agency. For someone who has been working in multicultural marketing for almost two decades, the past few years have been transformative. Diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and representation in public and private organizations are works in progress. But the momentum is stronger than...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Watch: A conversation on the Gen Z workforce

On February 24 at 12:30pm ET, Axios business reporter Erica Pandey will unpack how Gen Z employees are reshaping workplace expectations and how companies are innovating to attract and retain young talent, featuring Chipotle chief people officer Marissa Andrada and LinkedIn chief economist Karin Kimbrough. Register. Go deeper. One in...
SOCIETY
SFGate

Gen Z Wants This More Than Flexibility at Work

You'd think a digital native generation would want to work digitally, right? Think again. I've studied generational dynamics at work for a decade with an emphasis on the emerging generations. Over that decade, Millennials and Gen Z have been consistent proponents of remote work considering their confidence and competence using digital tools. However, experienced generations (Gen Xers and Boomers) were not interested in exploring new ways of working. They stood firm that workers were most productive in the office.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

Why Gen-Z Is Embracing The Financialization Of Real Estate

Mike Stephenson is co-founder and CEO of addy, which is focused on making real estate investing accessible to everyone. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about real estate. Global investment companies are buying up billions of dollars worth of property. Meanwhile, whole generations are finding themselves locked out of the market.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Gen Z Has a New Priority: Saving for Retirement

TikTok is so 2021. Gen Z's new hobby is saving for retirement. New data from Fidelity Investments indicates that Gen Z (ages 10 to 25) is focused on building wealth for the long term — even decades from now. The number of individual retirement accounts among Gen Z investors grew 146% to almost 275,000 at Fidelity Investments in the last year, the financial services firm reported Thursday. Meanwhile, 53% of Gen Z workers increased the contribution rate to their 401(k)s in 2021, according to Fidelity, one of the largest providers of retirement accounts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Z#Race And Ethnicity#Diversity#Millennials#Co Founder Principal#Thinknow#Social And Governance#Dei#Pew Research#Americans
AFP

LGBT identification hits US high of 7.1% as Gen Z comes of age

The proportion of US adults identifying as LGBT has increased to a high of 7.1 percent, double the figure from 2012 when Gallup first started measuring it, reflecting a generational shift, the polling firm said Thursday. "Young adults are coming of age, including coming to terms with their sexuality or gender identity, at a time when Americans increasingly accept gays, lesbians and transgender people, and LGBT individuals enjoy increasing legal protection," it said in a statement. Gallup asks Americans whether they personally identified as straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual, as part of the demographic information it collects on all its phone surveys. Respondents can also volunteer any other orientation or gender identity. Among 12,000 people surveyed in the 2021 data, 86.3 percent said they were straight or heterosexual, while 6.6 percent did not offer an answer.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Harper's Bazaar

10 Gender-Neutral Brands That Belong in Every Wardrobe

If fashion is ultimately about self-expression, any label or garment should be fair game for cultivating your style. But the fashion industry's long-standing categories of "menswear" and "womenswear"—and all the loaded gender norms that come with them—can stifle individuality. Enter: a rise in gender-neutral and fluid brands designing elevated pieces you'll appreciate no matter how you identify.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time

What Your Gen Z Colleagues Wish You Knew

Generation Z is getting antsy at work. Nearly two-thirds of job seekers born in the late 1990s into the early 2010s have switched industries or are considering doing so, according to a recent LinkedIn survey. What’s making them leave when they are only just getting started? A key undercurrent seems...
SCIENCE
Front Office Sports

Planet Fitness Reports Gen Z Boost in Memberships

In reporting Q4 earnings, Planet Fitness announced it’s made major gains with one age demographic in particular: Generation Z. The generation — which encompasses people born between 1997 and 2012 — is signing up for gym memberships at higher rates than any other age group, CEO Chris Rondeau told CNBC.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
beckershospitalreview.com

Gen Z, millennial nurses hit hardest by pandemic

Nurses under 35 years old have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many suffering from mental health issues and over half of them considering leaving their positions already, signaling a looming crisis and need for organizational change, according to a new survey. The American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental_Floss

15 Gen Z Slang Terms You Should Lowkey Know

Talking to a teen or perusing TikTok comments can sometimes feel like trying to decipher a new language. But while some of Gen Z’s slang was indeed coined on the internet in recent years, plenty of terms originated decades ago, often in LGBTQIA+ or Black communities (or the intersection of the two). Below are 15 zoomer expressions worth knowing—though considering how quickly slang can fall out of fashion, we’re not promising that the kids will think you’re cool if you use them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy