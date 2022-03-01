ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut divests pension funds from Russian-owned assets

By The Associated Press
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0KaH_0eSHPCP100

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – More than $218 million worth of Connecticut state pension fund investments will be divested from Russian-owned assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state Treasurer Shawn Wooden said Tuesday.

Wooden joins officials in many other U.S. states who are pulling state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

“Today, I directed our investment team to divest public funds from Russian-owned assets in our state pension funds,” Wooden said. “The Ukrainian people are experiencing an assault on their freedom and suffering devastating human loss due to an unprovoked and unjustified attack by the Russian government. The world’s condemnation is clear, and economic sanctions have paralyzed the Russian economy. We cannot stand idly by as the humanitarian crisis unfolds and Russian markets crumble, and I cannot continue to invest these pension funds in a way that runs counter to the foreign policy and national interests of the United States.”

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin “needs to know that the free world stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and that Putin’s abhorrent actions will have enduring, harrowing economic consequences in the days, months, and years ahead.”

According to the state, Russian-related investments have declined since 2014, and sanctions imposed under previous presidential administrations, coupled with Russian cyberattacks and election interference, have made the Russian markets less favorable.

Wooden oversees all state pension funds, valued at more than $47 billion. He said the state will be divesting pension fund investments it has in companies based in Russia as well as in sovereign debt issued by Russia. The treasurer’s office did not release a specific list of those investments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

State of the Union by the numbers

(STACKER) – On March 1, 2022, against the backdrop of Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked war on the sovereign state of Ukraine and democracy at large, President Joe Biden gave his inaugural State of the Union address. Stacker compiled a list of notable numbers from Biden’s speech, addressing everything from a reckoning for the Russian oligarchy […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTNH

AmeriCares supports families in Poland amid Ukraine crisis

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Workers from Connecticut’s Americares are heading to Poland to support health services for families affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The team is headed to Krakow and will deliver medicine, medical supplies, emergency funding, and relief items to the region. Additionally, staff and medical professionals will be present if they […]
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Shawn Wooden
WTNH

Conn. residents with Ukraine ties speak out following State of the Union

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents with ties to Ukraine are reacting following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. While the State of the Union usually highlights a president’s domestic agenda, President Biden started by talking about Ukraine. Senator Richard Blumenthal invited New Haven’s Myron Melnyk as his virtual guest […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#Sovereign Debt#Russian#Ap#Ukrainian
WTNH

Millions of Russians turn to BBC for news amid invasion of Ukraine

The weekly audience for the BBC’s Russian language news website more than tripled following the invasion compared to its weekly average from earlier this year, the outlet reported, reaching a record 10.7 million people in the last week compared to a usual average of 3.1 million.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy