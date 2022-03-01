Connecticut divests pension funds from Russian-owned assets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – More than $218 million worth of Connecticut state pension fund investments will be divested from Russian-owned assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state Treasurer Shawn Wooden said Tuesday.

Wooden joins officials in many other U.S. states who are pulling state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

“Today, I directed our investment team to divest public funds from Russian-owned assets in our state pension funds,” Wooden said. “The Ukrainian people are experiencing an assault on their freedom and suffering devastating human loss due to an unprovoked and unjustified attack by the Russian government. The world’s condemnation is clear, and economic sanctions have paralyzed the Russian economy. We cannot stand idly by as the humanitarian crisis unfolds and Russian markets crumble, and I cannot continue to invest these pension funds in a way that runs counter to the foreign policy and national interests of the United States.”

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin “needs to know that the free world stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and that Putin’s abhorrent actions will have enduring, harrowing economic consequences in the days, months, and years ahead.”

According to the state, Russian-related investments have declined since 2014, and sanctions imposed under previous presidential administrations, coupled with Russian cyberattacks and election interference, have made the Russian markets less favorable.

Wooden oversees all state pension funds, valued at more than $47 billion. He said the state will be divesting pension fund investments it has in companies based in Russia as well as in sovereign debt issued by Russia. The treasurer’s office did not release a specific list of those investments.

