ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Growing Dangers And Risks Companies Face If They Do Not Cut Ties With Russia

By Edward Segal
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The list of companies that are cutting ties with Russia because of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to grow. But so do the risks if organizations stay on the sidelines of this international crisis. Forbes reported thst, ‘’An overwhelming majority of Americans support companies taking action...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Ukraine#Rt America#Americans#Georgetown University#Shell#Russian#European#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Forbes

Antagonizing The US While Flirting With Russia And China Isn’t The Smartest Playbook For Argentina

It’s easy to criticize the Alberto Fernández administration for appearing amateurish, particularly at political communication. It cannot be easy to deal with such an eclectic coalition as the Frente de Todos, especially when the fulcrum of power lies not with the president but with his second-in-command, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Yet, Alberto’s informal style has landed him in trouble before, and such tendencies may be exacerbated on the international stage, particularly at a moment of extreme tension between global superpowers. Argentina has found itself in the middle of an escalation of a geopolitical conflict between the United States and Russia, whilst China is looking to consolidate its global influence. With the ar having gone beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border into a full sclae military conflict, Fernández took his official delegation to Moscow and Beijing a few weeks ago, where he held meetings with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Not long before, his Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, made his way to Washington for a tête-à-tête with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And throughout his presidency, Alberto and his Cabinet have made the case of courting European and South American leaders.
WORLD
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy