After indefinitely postponing the return-to-office in September 2021, Microsoft recently announced that its Seattle and Silicon Valley facilities would fully reopen to employees at the end of February. Financial services company Wells Fargo announced that it would roll out a hybrid work model beginning in March. New York City mayor Eric Adams even joined the conversation, recently urging CEOs to bring workers back in-person. It's clear that many employers want people back in the office, but something to bear in mind as you consider your own return: The transition won't be smooth for everyone on your staff--least of all your underrepresented employees.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO