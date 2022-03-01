ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother shot at siblings at TN Pizza Hut, police say

By Morgan Mitchell
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after police say he shot at his brother and sister at a Whitehaven Pizza Hut on Sunday.

According to a police report filed by the department, the two siblings say Julian Moore showed up at their place of work on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Witnesses told police there was a conflict earlier in the day that they believe led up to the incident.

Family remembers Nashville woman found shot to death in abandoned car

According to detectives, Moore walked into the business and pointed a gun at the two siblings, and threatened to kill them.

The two ran out of the business and Moore followed, firing two shots.

Neither sibling was injured.

Officers got to the scene and found Moore with the gun they say he used in the shooting and took him into custody.

Moore is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun.

Comments / 12

Michael Satterfield
1d ago

he needs to be in jail for life, just think if he would do that to his bother and sister think want he would do too a stranger 😠😠😠

Reply(1)
11
Slowpoke
1d ago

Before I clicked on the story, I said " has to be in Memphis". Bingo

Reply(1)
6
 

