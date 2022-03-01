Brother shot at siblings at TN Pizza Hut, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after police say he shot at his brother and sister at a Whitehaven Pizza Hut on Sunday.

According to a police report filed by the department, the two siblings say Julian Moore showed up at their place of work on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Witnesses told police there was a conflict earlier in the day that they believe led up to the incident.

According to detectives, Moore walked into the business and pointed a gun at the two siblings, and threatened to kill them.

The two ran out of the business and Moore followed, firing two shots.

Neither sibling was injured.

Officers got to the scene and found Moore with the gun they say he used in the shooting and took him into custody.

Moore is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun.

