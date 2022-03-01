ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine 'Grateful' for William and Kate Support After Meghan and Harry Backlash

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their support to the the Ukrainian...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

N5759502
6h ago

if Howdy Doody and his beggin'wife are backing you... your gonna lose! Everything that those two clowns are involved with is only because of the money they so desperately need! 🤔

Reply
7
American born
18h ago

I can't hardly wait for William and Kate to take the throne..I hope I live long enough to see it

Reply
15
Ruth
1d ago

Unfair coverage! Both messages well received, though one represented a nation and the other represent two recognized people of good will!

Reply
9
Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#W C#British#The Daily Mail
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Now 'Bitter', 'Angry' And 'Hard Done By'? Duke Reportedly Knew About 'Queen Camilla' Speech Beforehand

Prince Harry is reportedly unrecognizable, according to a royal biographer. Prince Harry shocked everyone when he announced, in January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they want to become financially independent from the Firm at the time of their infamous Megxit.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NAACP
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
Vanity Fair

Russian Oligarchs Start to Speak Out as Putin Brings the Economy to the Brink of Ruin

Threats of severe economic sanctions were not enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. But the enactment of those penalties by the United States and other Ukraine allies has exacted an enormous cost on the Russian economy, bringing its financial system to the brink of disaster and augmenting pressure on the country’s increasingly isolated authoritarian leader. Russia’s economy was already reeling from the swift punishments world leaders imposed following last Thursday’s attack: The country began suffering cash shortages, the ruble went into free fall, and at least two oligarchs—who have been targeted by sanctions, along with their families—called for an end to the conflict, even if they didn’t explicitly call out Putin. “Peace is very important!” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in a social media post Sunday. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
819K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy