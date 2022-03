It’s been a rough year for the Ole Miss Rebels. Kermit Davis’ squad has battled illness and injuries, the biggest being star freshman Daeshun Ruffin‘s season-ending knee injury a month ago. Despite all of that adversity, the Rebels gave the Cats all they wanted and more on Senior Night at Rupp Arena. Kentucky was up by 14 with six minutes left, but Ole Miss cut that lead to six with two minutes remaining. After Kentucky’s eventual 83-72 victory, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis praised his guys for turning in one of their best offensive outings against a team he believes can win it all.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO