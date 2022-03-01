Officer injured during foot pursuit of suspect in Phoenix

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack said in a court filing it had evidence former President Trump and his allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" by trying to block Congress from certifying the election. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces captured a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another Thursday in a bid to cut the country off from the sea, as the two sides met for another round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting that has set off an exodus of over 1 million refugees.
Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus. The about-face came less than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when...
Washington — President Biden's announcement Friday of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his historic nominee to the Supreme Court set in motion a confirmation battle in the Senate, where GOP senators have vowed to closely examine Jackson's record before determining whether to support her nomination. While Jackson does not...
Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
(CNN) — For days, residents of Kyiv had been bracing themselves for a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks, armored vehicles, and towed artillery to arrive for an assault on the Ukrainian capital. Days later, they're still waiting. On Thursday, the UK's defense ministry said the convoy appears to have...
A Stanford University student found dead on campus has been identified as Katie Meyer, the team captain and star goalkeeper for the 2019 Cardinal women's national champion soccer team, CBS San Francisco reports. While not disclosing any details surrounding Meyer's death, the university said the campus was in a state...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”. DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates,...
