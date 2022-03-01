ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

American media will turn its spotlight from Ukraine to Biden for a few hours on Tuesday

By CNN
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. American news outlets will briefly pull away from around-the-clock coverage of Ukraine when President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. Conventional wisdom...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cnn Business#State Of The Union Speech#00 16 Et Analysis#Americans#Russian#The Supreme Court
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy