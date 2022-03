Jim Bob Striplin has resigned as head football coach at Geneva County High School in Hartford, but he’s not breaking up the band. Striplin, who coached the Bulldogs to four playoff appearances in six years and is an alumnus of the school, said he is looking for another coaching job, but does not have one in hand. And, he still will be playing bass and singing in The Band Britain – the Beatles cover band made up of three coaches and a nurse.

GENEVA COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO