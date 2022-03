Analysis reveals how much faster Omicron spreads and evades the immune system compared with the previous variant. You have full access to this article via your institution. People infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 are almost 50% more likely to infect those they live with than are individuals infected with the Delta variant, a detailed analysis from England shows1.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO