Miami County, OH

Head-on crash on 25A, 5 injured including 3 children

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A head-on crash in Miami County left six injured on Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a head-on crash occurred on County Road 25A at Lytle Road near the fairgrounds on Tuesday, March 1 just before 8 a.m.

The MCSO initially reported that six people were involved in the crash, however, they have since reported that five people were injured including three children under the age of seven. One person was reported to be seriously injured. They were all taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, on of the vehicles had flipped over on its top leaving the driver trapped. Troy firefighters were able to extricate the driver.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

