Moncks Corner, SC

Roadwork on US-52, Cypress Gardens Road prompt lane closures, starting Wednesday

By Dianté Gibbs
 2 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of US-52 near Cypress Gardens Road should plan for daily lane closures beginning Wednesday.

The lane closures will happen on US-52 and Cypress Gardens Road between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., in addition to daytime shoulder closures happening in the area.

There will also be occasional lane closures on Cypress Gardens.

Roadwork is expected to last for a month and a half.

