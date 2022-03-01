Roadwork on US-52, Cypress Gardens Road prompt lane closures, starting Wednesday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of US-52 near Cypress Gardens Road should plan for daily lane closures beginning Wednesday.
The lane closures will happen on US-52 and Cypress Gardens Road between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., in addition to daytime shoulder closures happening in the area.
There will also be occasional lane closures on Cypress Gardens.
Roadwork is expected to last for a month and a half.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0