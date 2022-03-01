ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MicroClimate Forecast for Tuesday, March 1 (Morning)

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago

High pressure will have our temperatures peaking above...

www.cbs8.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WUTR Eyewitness News

How long will CNY see these milder temperatures?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After seeing several weeks of temperatures only reaching the teens and 20s, this brief warm-up into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s may feel like a much more mild and comfortable change. Unfortunately, this warmup is only brief. Temperatures are expected to drop below normal once again by the end of this […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that will brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New England early this week. A storm that developed just east of Florida this past weekend was dumping rain across...
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Mike’s Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, March 1

FSU’S Unconquered Scholars Program creates Stevenson Guerrier Scholarship following his sudden death. FSU's Unconquered Scholars Program created a scholarship in honor of FSU alum Stevenson 'Stevo' Guerrier following his sudden death. Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 27. Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST. |. By...
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy