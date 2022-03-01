ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Actor Sebastian Stan Was Tattooed Like Tommy Lee for ‘Pam & Tommy’

By Lauryn Schaffner
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When portraying a rock star in a movie or TV show, it's important to remember certain aesthetic details such as tattoos. Actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, had to have 35 fake tattoos applied every day to look like the...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Rand Is Seeing Some "Karma" Of His Own In The Next Pam & Tommy Promo

Pam & Tommy’s sixth episode was the shortest one to date, and honestly, that was probably a blessing. As one of the roughest parts of the story — Pamela Anderson’s humiliation at the hands of lawyers as part of the lawsuit — keeping it short and sweet was probably for the best. But the Pam & Tommy Episode 7 promo promises things aren’t about to get easier for her or for Tommy Lee, even as they struggle to keep the tape from being the thing that destroys their relationship.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Pam And Tommy Get An Offer They Should Have Refused In The Series Finale Promo

From the initial three episodes, Pam & Tommy presented itself as a ‘90s era recreation of Hollywood culture, centered around a tabloid event. But as the series has gone on, the true horror story it’s telling has become obvious. Even though fans know the outcome — Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee divorced, and Anderson refused to have anything to do with the series telling the story 25 years later — the Pam & Tommy Episode 8 promo revelation that this story is a tragedy still feels fresh.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Jason Collins
epicstream.com

Captain America Actor Anthony Mackie Has Been Ignoring Sebastian Stan

Sam and Bucky are "taking a break". We've long established the fact that Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have amazing chemistry together and it doesn't come as a surprise how the stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have formed a close bond behind the camera. Given how the two A-list actors have shared the Marvel Cinematic Universe spotlight for nearly a decade, fans assume that they've always stayed connected even outside the Marvel bubble.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Lily James' performance as Pamela Anderson in this week's Pam & Tommy episode should be career-changing

Lily James hoped Pamela Anderson would be involved in Pam & Tommy, especially for this episode: "First of all, I really had hoped that she was going to be involved, and I wish she had been," says James. "I felt really confident I was surrounded by people who were focused on telling the story honestly, but also with total empathy. We admired her and we felt very protective of her and so every choice we made operated from that place. In the end, I felt I had to relate just as a woman and as a human and I feel like that's when it becomes universal and beyond what happened to her. It felt so necessary to explore this. Not enough has changed since she went through (that)—the double standards, the abuse that takes place by the media, the society as a whole. I just felt like I had to handle it with love and with empathy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Actor#Pam Tommy#Autonomous Fx
Primetimer

Nick Offerman on Pamela Anderson and Pam & Tommy: "We got word that she said it was OK for her kids to watch it"

Offerman was asked ion The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast if he has any thoughts on Pam & Tommy's critics who say the show exploits Anderson. "I don’t, because she has made no statement about it," said Offerman. "The show reached out to her and she didn’t get back to them, which we took to mean, 'No thanks, don’t want to be involved.' Anything beyond that, I don’t think it’s up to any of us to speculate. I’m sure it was a painful time in her life. If someone made something like that about a part of my life, I probably wouldn’t want to watch it replayed. But we have gotten word through secondhand sources. I just found this out yesterday, through her publicist, we got word that she said it was OK for her kids to watch it. So word has reached her that the show loves her, that it’s in support of her, and it’s not trying to exploit the story. Quite the opposite. It’s trying to expose the exploitation and make the rest of us learn about the injustice of that part of our culture." ALSO: Sebastian Stan says he's looking forward to watching Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
101.5 WPDH

Rock Star + Celebrity Marriages That Are Still Standing

When rock stars marry other famous people, it's hard to make it work. Cupid's Arrow has stuck many a rocker and actress, model, other rocker, etc., but the pressures and demands of touring and being in the public eye has shattered many of those relationships. But we found a bunch that have weathered the tough times and are still together today.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
E! News

Trashy-Chic is Trending Thanks to Euphoria and Pam & Tommy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy