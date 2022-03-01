ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 MILE RUSSIAN CONVOY DESCENDS ON KYIV

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently an estimated 40-mile-long convoy of armored Russian military vehicles heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The convoy shows Russia’s continued efforts to escalate the conflict and follows a night where...

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
